Plans underway to plug housing shortage for people living with disabilities

More than a dozen new homes specially designed to support individuals with significant disabilities are slated for construction in West Tamworth.
Gold Coast-based developer Alammc Developments has teamed up with Sydney-based ethical finance company Mountain Assets to deliver 16 state-of-the-art townhouses on 96 Goonan Street, Westdale.
"Our goal is to address the critical shortage of suitable accommodation for those with severe disabilities, while also offering our investors stable and attractive returns," Director of Alammc Developments David McWilliams said.
"These homes will provide independence and dignity to our residents, marking a significant step forward in NDIS housing."
It is estimated that construction of the houses will be completed by July 2026.
Mountain Assets director Adam Newman told the Leader the houses will be classified as "high-physical support" homes, the highest tier of Specialist Disability Accommodation (SDA) set out by the NDIS Act.
"They are specced up for any requirements a person with a disability might have," Mr Newman said.
"They can have lifts, cranes, and hoists to assist a person with a severe mobility issue, benches of varying heights, commercial kitchens for on-site carers, and carers accommodation which will also be suitable for overnight stays for family members."
The $35 million project is expected to create 200 local jobs during construction, and ongoing positions available for four to eight health providers and live-in carers.
When the Leader asked why our area was chosen for this project, Mr Newman said the region is in desperate need for more specialist housing.
"The short answer is Tamworth is chronically under-serviced for suitable disability housing," he said.
"There are a large number of people in Tamworth with a disability who are either living in unsuitable group homes or doing their best living alone."
The latest local NDIS data available says there are 31 people in the Tamworth-Gunnedah area needing specialist disability accommodation, but this data is nearly three years old.
Mr Newman said more recent estimates put that demand around 54 to 60 people.
At time of publication there is only one SDA vacancy in Tamworth.
"This project will go a long way in stemming that shortage," Mr Newman said.
Alammc Developments and Mountain Assets have engaged the local branch of disability services organisation Aruma for help delivering the project.
