See what's on at the Capitol Theatre in June

A woman. A dog. A campervan. And 4,500km of wide open road.
Mot wakes up one morning to find her heart is missing from her chest. She can breathe; she has a pulse - but she feels... nothing!
So, she decides to go and look for it. With her dog enlisted as co-pilot, Mot heads down the Highway of Lost Hearts into the deepest core of the Australian Outback - navigating red dirt landscapes, fire and flood, brittle dryness, vast salt lakes, age old mountains and murky waters filled with lost souls.
An allegory for a country that's lost its heart by award-winning Darwin playwright Mary Anne Butler, Highway of Lost Hearts is half gritty road journey, half magic and all heart. A truly regional story!
Recommend for age 12+
At the Capitol Theatre Tuesday 4 June at 7:30pm.
If you're looking for an engaging, slightly quirky family show, Whalebone is for you!
Set within a place called the 'Depository', Whalebone follows a solitary worker as he tries to safeguard human stories, memories and emotions in a data-driven world where AI and machines are going rouge and making more and more decisions for us.
Featuring dazzling video and computer animations, flying objects and a pinch of circus - this richly visual theatrical experience takes kids and adults alike on a rollercoaster ride filled with eccentric contraptions, strange machinery and clunky inventions, including the world's first half human juggling machine!
Performed by the imaginative mind of clown, tinkerer, inventor and comedian Jens Altheimer. Stay for the Q&A after the show with the opportunity to check out all the contraptions!
At the Capitol Theatre Wednesday 19 June at 6pm, Thursday 20 June at 10:30am and 12:30pm.
Simon & Garfunkel reflected and defined the mood of the 60's with their close vocal harmonies and stirring words penned by Paul Simon. Their songs, sound and massage not only defined but also reflected the mood and social musing of the time.
Their music remains timeless, etched in the memories of those initially touched and the generations since who have discovered their songs.
This is a captivating acoustic performance of the majestic hits of 'Simon & Garfunkel'.
Highlighting a rich true vocal blend and masterful acoustic guitar playing, it relives the emotion, stories and sound of the folk ear.
Mark Shelley and Peter O'Regan after being friends and admiring each others work for years - it is with great pleasure they join forces to present 'The Sounds of Simon & Garfunkel'
Sit back and enjoy the memories at the Capitol Theatre Friday 21 June at 7:30pm
