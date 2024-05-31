Sophisticated and spacious contemporary living on just under an acre

5 beds | 3 bath | 4 car
Welcome to 16 Bluebell Way, Moore Creek, where picturesque landscape meets contemporary luxury.
Situated on just under an acre of well-maintained land offering distant mountain vistas, this immaculate five-bedroom home is tailored for the modern family seeking sophistication and space.
Only seven years old, the impressive 350sqm floorplan boasts unrivalled practicality with an airy open-plan layout, complemented by premium finishes throughout.
Your everyday relaxation and entertainment will be elevated by the two generously proportioned living areas, including a dedicated home theatre room and open-plan kitchen, living and dining area.
The home theatre features plush carpeting and a recessed TV wall, creating the ultimate immersive atmosphere for family movie nights.
For family time or entertaining guests, the heart of the home lies in the expansive open kitchen, living and dining space.
Framed by large sliding doors leading outside, the space is flooded with natural light.
This gives it an attractive indoor-outdoor vibe and highlights the gorgeous herringbone flooring.
When it's time to cook up a storm, the gourmet kitchen is an absolute dream.
It boasts sleek white cabinetry, a glossy charcoal splashback and stunning 40mm stone waterfall benchtops.
ench space is abundant including a breakfast bar highlighted by modern pendant lighting.
Cooking is ultra-practical with a ton of storage, quality appliances including a five-burner gas stove and 900mm oven, and a convenient servery window to the alfresco area.
The covered alfresco area has been designed with summer in mind, with seamless indoor integration, ceiling fans, and plenty of space for hosting gatherings, enjoying BBQ dinners, and alfresco dining on balmy nights.
It overlooks the glimmering 10x4m pool and poolside pergola, as well as the expansive backyard, including a kid's play area, with plenty of room for further landscaping and gardening projects.
When it's time to kick back inside, the light-filled master suite is the perfect retreat featuring his-and-hers walk-in robes and a gorgeous contemporary ensuite complete with a twin shower and dual vanity.
Each of the four additional bedrooms is complete with a built-in robe and plush carpet, with easy access to nearby linen closets, a convenient powder room and the family bathroom.
The modern bathroom is a great size, complete with a stone-topped vanity, shower and bathtub.
