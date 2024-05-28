Gunnedah TAFE child care facility upgrades aim to stem regional child care crisis

It's hoped expanded teaching facilities at Gunnedah TAFE will go some of the way to easing the child care worker shortage plaguing regional areas in particular.
The NSW government has begun a $2.5 million upgrade to the Early Childhood Education and Care training facilities at the campus.
Minister for Skills, TAFE and Tertiary Education Steve Whan said the crisis in regional child care is due to a constant undersupply of workers.
"In rural and regional areas, early childhood centres and after-school care have been forced to close down due to a lack of staff," he said.
"We are trying to help overcome that by providing the facilities to train the childcare workers.
"Also making a lot of those qualifications fee-free to try and attract more people in and working very directly on those skill shortage areas."
The new additions will include an indoor playroom, outdoor play space with a sandpit and shade sails.
Mr Whan said they also recognise the need to expand the courses into a virtual format.
"The child care training facility in Gunnedah will also have a way to offer it online," he said.
"It is an example of how we can marry that hands-on learning with use of technology to reduce the number of days people need to travel to do their training."
The upgrades are expected to be completed later this year, ready for students to enrol in Certificate III in Early Childhood and Education Care for Semester 1, 2025.
It comes as a group of more than 50 rural and regional organisations, including Royal Far West, the National Farmers' Federation and the Regional Australia Institute, head to Canberra to call for an urgent fix.
The Access for Every Child Coalition, led by advocacy group The Parenthood, gathered at Parliament House on Tuesday to push for federal policy changes to address early education inequity.
The group is asking for six urgent actions to address shortages, including subsidies for regional early education providers that are not tied to enrolment numbers.
Meanwhile, it's hoped the online course format will go some of the way to easing the shortage.
It's a format that TAFE NSW Tamworth utilises successfully in the automotive field, where currently students can complete a statement of attainment in depowering and reinitialising hybrid and battery electric vehicles.
Automotive Head Teacher Noel Woodbury said the online course has been running since 2022, and has 98 per cent completion rate.
"This started out as a prototype, it is now a viable commercial course," he said.
"We are looking at running these courses in other more rural locations, such as Mungindi."
Mr Woodbury said the cost of running online courses is "a lot cheaper".
"We are not paying teachers three days to teach, it is a day," he said.
"But that is not taking away the actual learning or expertise. The students are getting the full amount of learning and we can reach more students."
