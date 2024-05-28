The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Business
Education

Gunnedah TAFE child care facility upgrades aim to stem regional child care crisis

Rachel Clark
By Rachel Clark
May 28 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TAFE NSW has recognised the need to boost virtual learning for courses such as child care and electric car repairs. Picture file
TAFE NSW has recognised the need to boost virtual learning for courses such as child care and electric car repairs. Picture file

It's hoped expanded teaching facilities at Gunnedah TAFE will go some of the way to easing the child care worker shortage plaguing regional areas in particular.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Clark

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, covering education, politics, environment, and features. Have a tip? rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.