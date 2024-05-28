No pretending, Grinspoon announce epic tour and first new music in 12 years

GRINSPOON are hitting the road again, but for the first time in 12 years they will be armed with new material.
The Just Ace and Chemical Hearts alt-rockers release the new single Unknown Pretenders on Monday, which will be followed by their eighth album Whatever, Whatever on August 9. Their first album since Black Rabbits in 2012 was produced by Holy Holy guitarist Oscar Dawson.
"Unknown Pretenders was written in the dawning of the pandemic in a small studio in Adelaide in February 2020, with a number of other tunes as well," Grinspoon frontman Phil Jamieson said.
"It's a magical riffy song about the end of the world and who will actually survive."
To celebrate the release Grinspoon have announced a 49-date Whatever, Whenever, Wherever Tour that will include West Tamworth Leagues Club on October 26.
"This thing ain't for the faint-hearted, we're really trying to get to as many places as possible, it kind of harks back to the olden days of touring; four guys in a van with some guitars," Jamieson said.
"With the release of new music we wanted to give everyone the opportunity to see Grinners, and we're going back to some venues we haven't played in 20 years."
Tickets to the Whatever, Whenever, Wherever Tour are on sale now.
