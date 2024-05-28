Armed robber felt like the 'biggest idiot' after fleeing store with cash

A MAN who was armed with a knife, ordered staff to keep still, and stole cash from a Tamworth store has told a court he felt like the "biggest idiot" after he fled the shop.
Codey Michael O'Brien made an apology to the people he "scared" when he fronted Tamworth District Court for his sentencing this week.
The 27-year-old appeared via video link from custody when the court heard details of the terrifying armed robbery at a Manilla Road convenience store in the early hours of March 26, 2023.
In the hours before, the 27-year-old followed a man walking along Scott Road and yelled demands at him, including "give me your s***".
"They would have been scared ... they would have been petrified," O'Brien told the court when asked about the impact of his offending on the victims.
"I regret everything."
Court documents sighted by the Leader reveal after O'Brien entered the Oxley Vale store he threw a plastic bag on the counter and yelled at a female employee to fill it up with cash.
"Put all the money in there and f****** hurry up," O'Brien told the woman.
The 27-year-old told another woman to "stand still and don't f****** move" while he waited for the employee to empty the till.
While O'Brien was waiting for the cash, the agreed facts state he lifted up his jumper to reveal a knife resting against his stomach before fleeing from the store with about $300.
Staff members reported the robbery to police, and when officers received the call, they were already investigating an incident between two men on Scott Road which had been reported about an hour before.
Just after 5:30am, O'Brien was near the Mobil Service Station on Goonoo Goonoo Road when he introduced himself to another man and asked him for a cigarette.
The man gave the 27-year-old a cigarette before putting in his headphones and walking towards Scott Road.
While the man was walking along Scott Road, he noticed O'Brien was walking quickly behind him, and was holding a knife which was still in its case.
The court heard O'Brien gestured to the man to follow him into a laneway and demanded he hand over his belongings.
"I'm not going to hurt you," the 27-year-old told the other man.
The entire incident was captured on CCTV and O'Brien was arrested later that day at a home on Cossa Street.
Officers also located a small amount of methamphetamine, or ice, during the arrest.
During sentencing, the court heard O'Brien had been on parole for about six weeks when the offences were committed.
The 27-year-old told the court after he was let out of jail he had been placed in a home in "not a good area" of Tamworth, and had racked up a debt with a drug dealer.
O'Brien told the court on the morning of March 26 he had intended to try and sell drugs to pay back the debt he owed.
"I didn't have intentions to rob anyone," he said.
The 27-year-old told the court every time he gets let out of prison he finds it hard to steer clear of trouble.
"I just don't know how to deal with things when I'm under pressure," O'Brien said.
"I've been doing jail for so long ... every time I go to get out, it's so strange to me ... that's why I keep failing.
"I really need to learn how to handle everyday life and just try to be normal."
The court heard the 27-year-old had been in and out of custody for most of his adult life, had started using drugs and alcohol at a young age, and was subject to violence and abuse as a child.
"If he's not institutionalised now, he's pretty close to it," Judge Andrew Coleman said during the sentencing.
Judge Coleman said he found O'Brien's battle with drug addiction was not a choice, but had developed as a result of his deprived upbringing.
He told the court the offending was unsophisticated, unplanned, and impulsive.
"I cannot find beyond reasonable doubt that he left his premises or attended the service station with a planned intention of committing a robbery that morning," Judge Coleman said.
He noted the 27-year-old's prospects of rehabilitation as "guarded", but said O'Brien had indicated to the court he was interested in participating in intensive and residential treatment programs.
"Wanting to change is the first step," Judge Coleman said.
"These indications are all positive signs he does want to rehabilitate."
O'Brien was sentenced to three years behind bars for the armed robbery and demand property with menaces offences.
One charge of possessing a prohibited drug was also taken into account.
The sentence was backdated to begin on May 26, 2023, and Judge Coleman set a non-parole period of one year and 10 months.
O'Brien will first be eligible for release in March 2025.
