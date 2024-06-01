Why do these local land carers deserve the recognition?

Three local women have been nominated for 2023/2024 New South Wales Landcare Awards in recognition of their outstanding contributions to Landcare in the Northwest Region.
Tamworth's Stephanie Cameron is a finalist in the Gerald Carnie Memorial Award, in recognition of her role in promoting natural resource management, sustainable agriculture and environmental care, which led to her being granted Honorary Life Membership to Landcare NSW.
During her tenure as the Chairperson of Landcare NSW, she contributed significantly to Landcare's principles, emphasizing that "Landcare is People Care."
Additionally, Stephanie was involved in partnership projects with Local Land Services via Tamworth Regional Landcare and Landcare NSW for approximately the past 10 years.
Stephanie has lately been elected as the chair of Local Land Services North West.
The Wallabadah Community Association has been nominated for the Australian Government Climate Innovation Award, and is represented by its Chair, Tania Hartigan, who is the owner of 'The Artshack' at Wallabadah.
The Wallabadah Community Association partnered with Wallabadah Creek Catchment Community (WCCC) following the challenges posed by water scarcity in 2018-2019, which was then followed by flooding.
The partnership represents a grassroots initiative driven by the resolve of Wallabadah residents who mobilised collectively to address the pressing issues of water management and sustainability in the upper catchment area.
The groups embarked on a multifaceted approach to water conservation and catchment management, engaging over 20 land managers across 17,000 hectares.
At the forefront of their endeavours lies a concerted effort to combat climate challenges through practical, community-driven interventions.
These interventions span a spectrum of activities aimed at enhancing water sustainability and fostering rehydration mechanisms within the ecosystem.
A holistic approach was taken towards ecosystem restoration and resilience building.
This work underlies the establishment of the Water In the Landscape Initiative, a groundbreaking endeavour that brings together the University of New England (UNE), numerous councils, government bodies, non-profit organisations, and land managers.
And finally, Nell Chaffey, from Somerton, has been nominated for the NSW Women in Landcare Award.
Nell joined the Manilla Landcare group in the late 1980's, and then the Bubbogullion 100 Landcare Group of which she has been a member for over 20 years.
She was pivotal in the formation of the Tamworth Regional Landcare Association (TRLA) and has served as a member of the Northern Inland Council for the environment, advocating for environmental conservation at a regional level.
In addition to organising educational events, Nell has been the Minutes Secretary of TRLA for a decade, and embodies the values of lifelong learning, integrity and compassion.
The State and Territory Landcare Awards are now in their 32nd year.
The awards recognise individuals, groups and organisations that are making outstanding contributions to caring for the environment in their local communities.
The winners of the nine national Landcare Award categories, to be announced on Monday, June 3, will advance as finalists to the 2024 National Landcare Awards.
