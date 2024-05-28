'Very happy and very proud': The dream becomes a reality for Pryer

Speaking to the Leader in the car on the way back from Brisbane, Georgia Pryer sounded oddly calm.
This mightn't sound unusual, but she had every right not to be.
The Tamworth native had just competed in her second-ever CrossFit Games Oceania semi-finals over the weekend. But she did more than compete - Pryer placed fourth. And, in doing so, she earned herself a place in the final set for August in Fort Worth, Texas.
"I'm excited and grateful," Pryer said.
"I don't think it's really set in yet, it's a bit surreal. I don't know if or when it will set in, maybe when I get there. But at this point I'm just very happy and very proud."
A potential place in the final felt like a distant dream when Pryer spoke to the Leader several weeks before her departure.
Even more so after the first workout on Friday, in which she placed 19th.
In fact, it wasn't until the final day of the competition that she realised she was really in with a chance at putting her name in among the world's best CrossFit athletes.
"I was on a huge high after Saturday, because those were probably two events that I thought I would be mid-pack in, but I did really well [to finish fifth and third in workouts two and three]," Pryer said.
"At that point I was in fifth or sixth overall, and I thought 'That's pretty cool'. But at the same time, I didn't mind what happened from there because I was excited for the events to come and already so happy with how I'd performed."
After her strong performance on Saturday, it was only on Sunday morning, with three events that suited her ahead, that Pryer thought "Holy moly, it could happen".
Finishes of sixth, sixth, and second in her last three workouts of the competition secured the 24-year-old an overall placing of fourth.
Pryer didn't know what her result was, however, until the commentator pulled her aside and told her. In that moment, she felt "excited, happy, nervous, everything ... I didn't know how to feel".
"It was wasn't something I was ever expecting. It was never something I pictured for myself, so I think it's a little bit wild," she said.
As just the second person from Tamworth ever to qualify for the CrossFit Games final, Pryer will benefit from working directly with the man who was the first to do it: Jake Douglas.
The 2023 finalist finished 13th in the men's rankings over the weekend. And though he will not compete in Texas, he will work closely with Pryer every step of the way to ensure she is as well prepared as possible.
"It's very comforting [to have Douglas here]," she said.
"I think a lot of the struggle of something new is fear of the unknown. So having him, who's gone through everything that I will go through, is much more comforting."
The other two athletes from Snake Athletic, Maisie Wilde and Caitlin Ham, finished 19th and 33rd respectively in the open women's rankings.
