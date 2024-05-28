Walcha 'never really expected' to put 86 points on the Barbarians

It's not often you see too many 80-plus winning margins in the New England Rugby Union competition so seeing two in one round was flat out bizarre.
The six-team first grade competition has, in recent memory anyway, been fairly level across the board with bottom-placed teams often toppling teams at the top of the table.
But round six threw that on its head.
Robb College destroyed Tamworth 89-nil and the Walcha Rams performed an 86-nil demolition job on the Barbarians.
Walcha returned to the competition this year after playing in Central North for the last three seasons.
Rams coach Lachy Fletcher believed his side could win but the manner in which they did was a surprise.
"I didn't think it would be that easy to be honest," he said.
"I knew they hadn't been going that well but 86-nil was never really expected."
The Rams are unbeaten in the competition but haven't put together what they describe as "full 80 minute performances".
But Saturday was a marked improvement on that.
"That was probably the best game we have played, the first time we have put it altogether for the majority of the game," Fletcher said.
"The things we worked on, like discipline, we were much better there.
"I haven't done that tally or anything but it was 10-fold better than weeks gone by.
"That was probably the best structure-wise and we are starting to gel a bit better."
Adding to their discipline was their impeccable defence.
With a healthy lead at half-time, Fletcher challenged his side to keep the clean sheet.
"I said to them 'the main objective for this half is no points' and we got that done as well so that was probably one of the most pleasing things - zero," he said.
Although his side was virtually untouchable throughout the game, Fletcher still applauded the Baa Baas for continually showing up.
"They were missing a few," he said.
"The score doesn't suggest that but they didn't get grubby or start throwing the towel in.
"They kept going all day."
The win gave the Rams the confidence they wanted heading into a huge round seven clash against the Armidale Blues.
The coming fixture will see both undefeated sides face off.
The Rams were also able to rest a handful of their starting side in the match against the Barbarians to ensure they will have a fully fit line-up to take on the Armidale team.
