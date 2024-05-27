How small businesses should adapt their marketing during a recession

This is branded content.
Whilst the recession has caused severe damage to many Australian businesses, there is still light at the end of the tunnel. Even in a downturn, small businesses can grow by targeting new markets.
You may need to be creative and find new ways to reach these markets. But with some innovative thinking and passion for your company alongside robust public liability insurance or cyber cover to keep the business protected from external threats, success can still be achieved, despite the economic downturn.
Marketing is all about finding out what your customers' pain points are and then creating a message to let them know that your product or services can help solve those problems. In this article, we're learning more about how small businesses can target new markets in a recession.
A target audience is defined as a group of consumers who are similar in their behaviour, demographics or interests. They influence the decision-making process for most businesses.
The target audience often affects a company's decision on where to invest money in advertising, how to attract customers and what products to develop next.
A recession can be defined as a prolonged economic decline that results in consumers spending less on a variety of products and services. In a recession, customers change their buying habits and focus more on their needs than their wants, as their money isn't going as far.
In a recession, it's not uncommon for companies to cut their marketing budgets, but this doesn't mean that you should stop marketing completely. Marketing is responsible for attracting and retaining customers. Spending too little money on marketing could lead to missed opportunities and revenue losses.
Research is essential when markets are changing, as they often do during recessions. This helps businesses understand how customer preferences have changed. It also allows them to determine what features customers want in a product and the price they are willing to pay.
Every business, regardless of its circumstances, should be committed to continuous learning and development. Focus on improvements, communicate regularly with your clients and be a leader for your team.
Businesses can't prevent a downturn, but they can use the data to make better business decisions. You may find that your most loyal clients are less likely to shop or that retaining clients is more difficult during a downturn. Examine all of the information you have about your current customers and their buying behaviour.
It's important to determine why your customers behave differently during a downturn. Any recession affects companies of all sizes in some way, but especially small businesses. The scale depends on the industry, your location and the strength of your business.
In a recession, businesses often cut costs by laying off workers. These individuals may be more likely to focus only on the most important purchases, such as their daily essentials. You might suffer if you provide services or products deemed 'luxury'.
In a recession, family incomes can decrease even without lay-offs. Employment situations can also change within your company. A full-time employee may be forced to become a part-time worker because there is not enough work for them during their regular working hours.
You can expect to see a drop in retail sales if you are a retailer or work with them directly. In turn, that means you'll have less money to spend on your business. This includes raw materials, labour, and other associated costs.
Never stop all marketing efforts during a recession. Your recession marketing strategy can help you make adjustments to your overall plan, to improve your sales and remain ahead of your competition.
There's no need to stop marketing because recessions aren't permanent. If you stop all marketing activities, this could have long-lasting effects on your growth and sales, even when the economy starts to recover.
A resilient marketing strategy will help you discover new opportunities to reduce costs, attract new customers, and retain existing ones.
Customers will adjust their buying habits during a recession. You may need to revisit your target audiences and modify them in a recession based on the current demographics. Consider different ways to segment your customers.
For example, focus your efforts away from improving brand awareness, because you may find your target market is not interested in discovering new products in the current situation.
Market research will help you learn more about your customers' buying habits and their experiences with your brand. Use marketing tools to create personalised campaigns for adapted target audiences that will help you stay in business during a downturn.
Businesses need to be flexible and responsive to changes in the market at all times, especially during a recession. Your customers will have different priorities, so adapt to meet their needs. If you are set in your ways, then your business might not survive.
If you've invested a certain amount of money in a marketing campaign that hasn't worked this time, then it's best to rethink your strategy rather than investing more money into it, just because it was successful before.
In a recession, you may find it harder to get new customers, as people prioritise their purchases. It's easier and cheaper to keep your existing customers because they've already bought your products and are familiar with you.
A solid customer loyalty strategy will help you achieve success in difficult times. It allows you to promote your brand to existing customers.
Customer retention can be achieved in several ways. Create a loyalty program for your customers that rewards them when they make frequent purchases.
A strategy for recession marketing should be resilient to any changes in buyer behaviour or sales.
Not all marketing strategies are resistant, so small business owners and their marketing teams must be flexible in an economic downturn. Market research is a great way to make sure you are making the right business decisions.
With the above tips, you can feel confident your small business will be able to ride out the rough seas of recession.
Focus on customer retention, adjust your objectives and marketing strategy, and find out the changing needs and wants of your target audience. This way, you can adapt your business marketing with success.
This information is of a general nature only and should not be regarded as specific to any particular situation. Readers are encouraged to seek appropriate professional advice based on their personal circumstances.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.