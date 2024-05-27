Security guard at UNE stood down after video emerges

A security guard at a regional university has been immediately stood down as an investigation is launched into alleged aggressive behaviour towards pro-Palestine protesters on campus.
Protesters were at the University of New England in Armidale when "students and supporters were then repeatedly violently assaulted by security", an Instagram post by the NSW Young Greens on May 26 said.
A video posted by the Young Greens showed a security guard allegedly knocking a phone out of a protester's hand and pushing another as she tried to intervene.
The security guard "has been immediately stood down whilst allegations of unacceptable conduct are investigated" UNE Vice-Chancellor Chris Moran said.
"The University of New England supports lawful freedom of speech and is committed to providing a forum for respectful and deliberative debate and discussion," he said.
"This commitment extends to the right of staff and students to protest in peaceful assemblies.
"UNE has a zero tolerance for threats to health and safety on all of our campuses.I am sorry that this unfortunate event took place.
"Everyone should feel safe on a UNE campus."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.