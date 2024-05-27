'I've got a bit of thinking to do': Williams returns, but is he back for good?

Ben Williams isn't a man to do something by halves.
And when the former Kootingal-Moonbi Roosters captain retired at the end of their 2022 campaign, he meant it.
But when he got a late-notice call from former first grade coach Geoff Sharpe last week, Williams' sense of loyalty to his former club came to the fore.
"I got the SOS call last weekend after the loss against Moree with a lot of injuries," he said.
"My heart's always out here."
After taking 2023 away from footy, Williams had already made a return to the field prior to last weekend - but for Pirates.
The 33-year-old wanted to "stay a bit active", and so talked some of his colleagues from work into going and playing reserve grade for Pirates in 2024. The rugby club had a bye over the weekend, which made the decision to fill in for the Roosters easier.
Now, Williams said, "I've got a bit of thinking to do".
After playing a key role helping Kootingal-Moonbi secure the Pepperell Shield in a contentious game on Saturday, the veteran said he will likely line up again for the Roosters going forward.
"There's a lot of numbers at Pirates, and [the Roosters] have been chasing me," Williams said.
"After ten years, it's hard to turn your back on a club that means so much to you."
Kootingal-Moonbi coach, Mark Sheppard, said he had tried for some time this year to coax Williams back into the fold. He only succeeded, he suspects, because Williams' good mate, Jordan Sharpe, also returned earlier this season from a short-lived retirement.
The pair's impact on the side was immediately evident on the weekend.
"To have [Williams] in the middle with his experience, he's a no-frills kind of player that likes to get involved in the tough stuff," Sheppard said.
"And having him around the younger guys, the same as Jordan, is going to add so much value to our team."
During his career, Williams was known for his devotion to the club on and off the field. And Sheppard knows all too well that "if he's in, he's in 100 per cent".
When speaking to the Leader in the aftermath of Saturday's game, Williams still seemed a little unsure of exactly what his next move would be.
Ultimately, however, it seems likely he will appear again in the tricolours.
And, if he does, Sheppard summed up exactly why the Roosters will welcome him back: "He's just a good bloke."
