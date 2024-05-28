The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
Watch

Pumpkin soup on menu for hungry hordes with annual Pathfinders run

LR
By Lydia Roberts
May 28 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some of the volunteers from the Pathfinders team put the finishing touch to their pumpkin soup before it is distributed to the needy across New England and the mid North Coast.
Some of the volunteers from the Pathfinders team put the finishing touch to their pumpkin soup before it is distributed to the needy across New England and the mid North Coast.

PUMPKIN soup will be on the menu for hundreds of hungry women and children across NSW in coming weeks, after staff and volunteers from the Armidale Youth Refuge joined forces with Tilbuster Station for a pumpkin run.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

New England journalist

I cover the New England district. Phone me on 0477 347 108 if you have any news.

More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.