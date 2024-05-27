Man behind bars after police allegedly find rifle inside supermarket bag

A man has been kept behind bars after police allegedly found a gun shoved inside a reusable supermarket bag when they stopped a car driving around Tamworth.
Brody Patrick Montgomery spent the weekend in jail after a police search allegedly uncovered a shortened rifle, 36 rounds of ammunition, and crystal meth.
The 26-year-old appeared via video link from custody wearing prison-issued greens when he was refused bail in Tamworth Local Court.
The court heard Montgomery was allegedly a passenger in a car driving around Tamworth when it was randomly stopped by police.
It's alleged the 26-year-old told officers "it's not my gear" when they found about 2.8 grams of crystal meth inside the car.
Officers allegedly seized a reusable Coles supermarket bag, which police say was sitting at Montgomery's feet, and inside found a bumbag.
It's alleged inside the bumbag police located a shortened rifle, 36 rounds of ammunition, and cannabis residue.
More ammunition was allegedly located in the 26-year-old's pocket when he was searched at the Tamworth Police Station.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Alix Thom told the court someone allegedly driving around Tamworth with a rifle and drugs was an "incredibly frightening thought".
"The community safety aspect is far too significant," she said.
Sergeant Thom told the court it was the police case Montgomery had made an "unsophisticated attempt" to conceal the firearm, and that the matter would be referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions.
The 26-year-old is facing four charges including possess shortened firearm - not pistol - without authority; possessing ammunition without holding a licence, permit, or authority; and two counts of possessing a prohibited drug.
If convicted of the possess shortened firearm offence, Montgomery could face up to 14 years behind bars.
The 26-year-old was not required to enter pleas to the allegations during the mention.
Montgomery's Aboriginal Legal Service (ALS) defence solicitor Sean Mabin made an unsuccessful application for the 26-year-old to be released from custody on strict bail conditions.
Mr Mabin said Montgomery was willing to report to police twice a week, accept a referral for drug treatment, be of good behaviour, and agree not to possess any firearms, prohibited weapons, or ammunition.
"The strict conditions would mitigate the risks of re-offending to an acceptable level," Mr Mabin said.
Magistrate Julie Soars said it was a "serious matter" and refused bail for the 26-year-old.
Montgomery will remain behind bars until the matter returns to court in June.
