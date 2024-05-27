Monday's done and dusted, so what about Tuesday

Happy Tuesday!
If you've been following the Ray Walsh House saga you will know that council has some big decisions to make tonight.
On Friday, general manager Paul Bennett confirmed two local developers had expressed interest in purchasing the building from TRC, but said council "has neither received nor sought any offers from developers related to Ray Walsh House".
Watch this space. Jonathan Hawes will have the latest after the meeting.
Also today, Rachel Clark will be catching up with the Minister for Skills, TAFE and Tertiary Education Steve Whan in Tamworth today. He's here to talk about the NSW government's investment in electric vehicle training at the local TAFE.
In other news ...
There's a new group starting up in Tamworth called 'Dads in Distress'. Jonathan Hawes had a chat with one of the organisers ahead of their first meeting on Thursday to find out what it's all about.
In sport, Zac Lowe caught up with former Kootingal-Moonbi captain Ben Williams, who retired in 2022, but has been hitting the field for the Roosters of late. Is there a comeback on the cards? See the story below.
In the national news, a court has heard that Bonza staff would be better off if the airline is sold as opposed to being wound up. You'll recall the budget carrier left a number of Tamworth fliers stranded in Melbourne when it ceased flights last month. Now administrators have been given an extra two-month window to try to sell the airline.
