Spacious, sophisticated and nearly brand new home offers lifestyle options

5 beds | 2 bath | 2 car
Discover the perfect fusion of comfort, space, and elegance in this nearly new home, offering a seamless building experience without the usual hassles.
This stunning residence, just nine months old, boasts a thoughtful design and premium finishes, ideal for those who love entertaining or simply relaxing in style.
Step inside to find a spacious and versatile open plan layout, highlighted by a designer kitchen featuring quality appliances, exquisite stone benchtops, and a generous butler's pantry for all your storage needs.
The heart of the home is the expansive open plan living and dining area, perfect for hosting gatherings with family and friends.
For moments of relaxation, retreat to the separate media room, ideal for movie nights or quiet reading sessions.
The bedrooms are generously sized, each offering either a built-in or walk-in wardrobe. The master bedroom is a true retreat, boasting a large walk-in wardrobe with barn doors and a luxurious ensuite bathroom with floor-to-ceiling tiling, bath and a double shower recess.
At the opposite end of the property is the main bathroom embracing a wet room design combining a second free-standing soaker bath with large open shower space also tiled floor to ceiling for clean lines and easy-care maintenance.
Outside, the expansive under-main-roof alfresco area beckons, offering a peaceful elevated outlook and a perfect northerly aspect.
Additional features include high 9ft ceilings, ducted zoned reverse cycle air conditioning, and quality fixtures and fittings throughout.
