Event celebrates rural women and motherhood

The Spring Ridge Country Club was packed on Sunday, May 26 as a sold-out crowd of 150 gathered for Motherland's first Mother's Day Fundraising event in NSW.
Hosted by Premer local and Motherland NSW Ambassador Georgina Simson, it featured a panel of rural women facilitated by Motherland Founder and CEO Stephanie Trethewey, including Sarah Mitchell, MLC (Shadow Minister for Education and Early Learning), Katie Fissenden (General Manager at Antola Trading) and Steph Wanless (Co-founder and Editorial Director at FOUND Regional).
Women travelled from across the Liverpool Plains, from surrounding regions and from as far afield as Toowoomba, QLD, to connect with other rural women and hear the panel share their personal experiences with the triumphs and tribulations of modern motherhood.
Ticket sales and a raffle raised money for Motherland, a national charity which advocates for the emotional wellbeing of rural mothers in Australia and delivers services that help build resilience and improve mental health outcomes.
The event at Spring Ridge was the last in a series of successful fundraising events for the charity, which included gatherings at Goondiwindi (QLD) and on Kangaroo Island (SA) on Sunday, May 19.
For more information, visit motherlandaustralia.com.au.
