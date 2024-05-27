NCHA Futurity kicks off with action-packed weekend

Tamworth's Australian Equine and Livestock Events Centre (AELEC) is the place to be right up until June 9.
The National Cutting Horse Association's (NCHA) premier event is the Futurity.
This year the event is honouring its past champions.
Annual NCHA Cutting Futurity is the richest indoor sporting horse event in the Southern Hemisphere, with more than 700 competitors and more than $800,000 up for grabs over the course of the event.
That's a long way from its humble beginnings at the Moonbi Showground in 1974.
The first official futurity ran over three days, with just $10,000 offered up in prizemoney and 25 competitors.
Fifty years down the track and more than 20,000 spectators will get a bird's eye view of the action in 2024, with the event contributing some $4.5 million to the local economy.
There's plenty for horse lovers to see and do, and even if you are not a 'horsey' person, there is a full program of events and stalls on site.
