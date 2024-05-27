Booming Tamworth rental market attracts interest from growing businesses

As Tamworth's rental market continues to grow, a local real estate agency is launching a new Property Management Division to get in on the action.
The husband-and-wife real estate duo behind Southwell Property are making big moves as they prepare to celebrate two years since starting their boutique business.
"We are thrilled to be able to offer a full-service real estate agency, from rural, residential, and commercial sales, and now to property management," Southwell Property operations manager Brooke Southwell said.
Director Stuart Southwell says the duo were "waiting for the right time" to expand into property management, and the data suggests they've found it.
"The case for Tamworth is strong over the next 10 to 20 years. We're a massive growth centre," Mr Southwell said.
According to the most recent census data, there were 1484 more rentals in Tamworth in 2021 than there were in 2011.
Over the same 10-year period the local area added 593 mortgaged properties and 560 that are owned outright.
That means the number of rental properties increased more than mortgaged properties and properties owned outright combined.
Breaking that down by percentage shows even more clearly how the proportion of rental properties is growing, an increase of nearly five per cent in the last 10 years.
The data also shows there's been a huge increase in renting individual townhouses as opposed to units, flats, or apartments.
In 2011 a total of 797 units were rented, and in 2021 this was down to only 231 units.
Meanwhile, the number of townhouses rented has jumped from 243 townhouses, to 963 townhouses in 2016, and now 1191 townhouses in 2021.
Normally an increased supply of rental properties would mean a lower price for renters, but prices continue to climb due to many factors including population growth, the shift from units to townhouses, and people renting longer as they're priced out of property ownership.
Median rental prices in Tamworth have climbed 7.1 per cent in the last year, from $420 per week in March 2023 to $450 12 months later.
While that's not good news for renters, Mr Southwell says he's optimistic his company's new property management division will help them find suitable accommodation while still maximising returns for investors.
"I think as a boutique agency that's where we specialise. We don't see ourselves as a big sausage machine where small details can get missed," he said.
"We have a high attention to client satisfaction and organic growth by referral.
"Now we'll look to take that same approach to property management as well."
