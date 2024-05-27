Central North Round 8: Get the latest stats, results, tables

Round eight of the Central North competition is done and dusted. Here's how the round all unfolded and the latest on how things stand.
Gunnedah Red Devils 36 (W. Burke (2), N. Lyons, L. Mcarthur, D. Rorke tries; L. Mortimer (4) cons; L. Mortimer pen) d Inverell Highlanders 19 (H. Barnett, S. Koroi, T. Barnwell tries; H. King, H. Moffitt cons). Narrabri Blue Boars 17 (W. McDonnell, W. Turner, J. Hill tries; T. Nichols cons) d Quirindi Lions 14 (D. Calavassy, T. Clare tries; T. Clare (2) cons).
Scone Brumbies 17 (H. McRae, K. Stewart, M. Hungerford tries; B. Clark con) d Barraba Rams 14 (I. Devine, L. Mack tries; L. Mack (2) cons).
Quirindi Lions 22 (W. Sylvester, T. Moore, A. McKenzie tries; L. Bradfield (2) cons, L. Bradfield pen) d Narrabri Blue Boars 20 (J. Booby (3), J. Smith tries).
Gunnedah Red Devils d Inverell Highlanders on forfeit.
Scone Brumbies 21 (A. Gerakiteys, S. Slade, Z. Wallings tries; C. Etheridge (3) cons) d Barraba Rams 17 (P. Hunter, K. Newell, R. Simpson tries; C. Norton con)
Gunnedah Red Devils 31 (L. Mikaele, H. Ford (3), A. Nortrup tries; P. Lawrence (3) cons) d Pirates 27 (S. Partridge (3), J. Simpson, L. Daye tries; L. Daye con).
Narrabri 52 (A Cobb-Johnson (4), C Morley (2), S Maunder, E Smith tries; B Cruickshank (6) cons) d Moree 12 (L Appleby, S Moore tries; L Appleby con).
