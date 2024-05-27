Tamworth UON campus opens new cultural safe room for students and staff

A cultural safe room has been officially opened at the University of Newcastle (UON) Department of Rural Health Tamworth campus.
The WALAAYBAA room is an inclusive space for Indigenous and non-indigenous students and staff and marks "a big step forward" for the education centre.
The opening on Friday, May 24, was marked with a smoking ceremony conducted by Elder Uncle Neville Sampson at the Tamworth Education Centre, and ahead of Reconciliation Week which runs from May 27 to June 3.
UON Project Coordinator First Nation Health, Erin Sutherland, said the room is something they've been working on for the past 12 months and will help close the gap.
"Consultation is a massive part, and we have been working with Uncle Nev, local services, students, staffs, and the community," she said.
This was the first smoking/cleansing ceremony conducted in the building in the campus' 25 year history.
The name WALAAYBAA is derived from the Kamilaroi language, and means "meeting place" or "home".
The new space includes weaving artworks made by staff and students, natural orcha, sandlewood, grinding stones, emu eggs, and dreamtime stories written in local language.
Ms Sutherland said it brings true awareness that we all have a responsibility to care for country.
"There is a lot of country here, so obviously being inside a building you are removed from being grounded on country," she said.
"Hopefully, students and staff feel comfortable coming up here and connecting online.
"They can do weaving, rock painting, they can do canvas. So it is really a space for them to connect."
Professor Jenny May, Director of UON Rural Health, said the room represents the beginning of a journey towards reconciliation.
"I owe it to Erin and our Indigenous staff for having a vision for a spot like this in the education centre that can serve an ongoing purpose," she said.
"It is our vision that we offer a safe space for people to connect and particularly people to connect around issues that face Indigenous Australians.
"I hope it is not only this room, but the whole building."
Ms Sutherland said there are a number of other projects underway for the Johnston Street campus, including a bush tucker garden and yarning circle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.