Woman left shaken but unharmed after her car suddenly burst into flames

A sudden car fire on the New England Highway on Monday morning has left a woman shaken, but thankfully unharmed.
Police say the driver noticed a check engine light on her dashboard shortly before 8am and pulled over near the highway's intersection with Yarrol Road, just outside of Kootingal.
As she was investigating the problem her car - a Mazda SUV - suddenly burst into flames, police officers at the scene told the Leader.
Paramedics from NSW Ambulance attended the incident and said no injuries were reported.
A spokesperson for the Rural Fire Service (RFS) told the Leader the fire was caused by an overheated engine.
"We've identified the cause of the fire and police were on scene to corroborate our investigation. It's not being treated as suspicious, just an unfortunate incident," the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said the blaze was extinguished in less than an hour and traffic resumed flowing normally around 8:30am.
