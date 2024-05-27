The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Woman left shaken but unharmed after her car suddenly burst into flames

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
Updated May 27 2024 - 11:33am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The RFS responded to calls of a car fire on the New England highway on Monday, May 27. Picture by Peter Hardin
The RFS responded to calls of a car fire on the New England highway on Monday, May 27. Picture by Peter Hardin

A sudden car fire on the New England Highway on Monday morning has left a woman shaken, but thankfully unharmed.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.