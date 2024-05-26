Fashion and thoroughbreds: the Gunnedah Cup in pictures

Among the several hundred people who attended the Gunnedah Cup meeting at a sun-bathed Riverside Racecourse was a special solo patron.
Craig Smythe travelled from his Central Coast home to attend his first Gunnedah Cup.
The dapper gent was rewarded for his effort when he won the male section of the Fashions on the Field.
"I'm a country boy - I love going to the country," said Smythe, who hails from Orange originally.
"I love coming up here, on a beautiful day, just to get away. We've had too much rain our way."
The builder, who has attended other country cup meetings, drove home straight after the meeting.
"My partner's working this weekend, so I thought, 'If I don't go away, I'll only be working at home'. So I thought I'd get away for the weekend."
Idyllic winter weather greeted racegoers, with the top 22 degrees.
Brenda and Mark Goodwin attended their third straight Gunnedah Cup, but their first as newly minted Gunnedah residents.
The couple relocated from Kiama last week to be with their daughter, Jenaya Herring.
"We retired last year," Mark said. "So we thought, 'What do we do? Let's move to Gunnedah. Why not?'"
Country chic was the definite fashion vibe. While on the track, the Kris Lees-trained and Andrew Gibbons-ridden Mayfair Spirit won the $40,000 feature race, which has eligibility for the $2 million Big Dance.
The Irish gelding pipped the Scott Singleton-trained Russley Crown (Mitch Stapleford), with last year's winner Akasawa third.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.