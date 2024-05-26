'No sympathy there': Damien and Braydon Allan target 18s glory together

If anyone thought being the coach's son was easy, Braydon Allan has some bad news.
The 18-year-old co-captains the Dungowan under 18s side this year under his father, Damien.
And while he loves having his dad on the sidelines, Braydon admitted that he doesn't feel like he is held to the same standards as his teammates.
"There's definitely no sympathy there," the teenager said with a wry grin on his face.
"I probably get fired at more, but you just put up with it. I've put up with it my whole life, so it doesn't worry me. I love him."
Braydon spoke to the Leader shortly after the Cowboys had secured a gritty 22-12 win over the Kootingal-Moonbi Roosters at the Dungowan Recreation Reserve yesterday.
Down 8-4 at half time, Damien praised the side for its fortitude after a lacklustre opening 30 minutes.
"I said to them before the game, 'Take our time with the ball and the points will come'," he said.
"But we rushed everything, trying to play too fast and in the first half we dropped too much ball. The pleasing thing about the second half is they slowed down inside the 20 and created some gaps there."
The victory marked Braydon's first game back since dislocating his knee playing for first grade against Narrabri in round five.
It was the first setback in what has otherwise been a standout year for the 2023 Group 4 under 18s Player of the Year, who has juggled the captaincy of the Cowboys juniors and playing semi-regularly for the club's first grade side.
"It's been going well, played the first couple of games which was good," Braydon said.
"Obviously I got injured at Narrabri ... but the knee's going well. I copped a knock there today, I'm not sure if it was how I stepped on it, but I just put it out of my head. I'm not too worried about it."
With four wins from four games, Dungowan comfortably lead the under 18s competition.
But for the Allans, the highlight is being able to share the experience together during Braydon's last year in junior football.
"It is [why I took on the coaching role]," Damien, who managed the side last year, said.
"And obviously losing the grand final last year, we want to get it back and rectify it. But it's good, it's pleasing for Braydo to get out there."
"It does make it more meaningful. I want to win for him and be there for him," the younger Allan said.
