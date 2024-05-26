'Everyone heard it': Cowboys report incident of alleged racial abuse

The Dungowan Cowboys have called for an investigation into alleged racist comments during a game against the Kootingal-Moonbi Roosters on Saturday.
Several players from the home side at the Dungowan Recreation Reserve claimed to have heard on-field abuse aimed at Fijian winger Tevita Peceli during the second half.
The incident led to an altercation between players from both sides, after which Peceli was sent off and sat out the remainder of the game.
"Everyone heard it," a Dungowan player told the Leader.
"[Peceli is] one of the nicest blokes you'll ever meet, and I was getting messages from him last night saying 'I don't want to play the game of football anymore. It makes me so sad, I want to go back home'.
"He was sobbing after the game, and it broke my heart."
The incident occurred in the midst of a heated clash between the Cowboys and Roosters, who have a longstanding rivalry that existed prior to their introduction into the first grade ranks in 2018.
Peceli first arrived in Tamworth in 2019. He played for the North Tamworth Bears in 2021 before moving across to the Cowboys ahead of the following season.
During his time in Group 4, the product of Suva (the Fijian capital), has forged a reputation for electrifying pace and a habit of producing match-winning performances.
Dungowan co-coach, Kieran Croft, said what happened was "not on".
"Especially in today's society, you can't say things like that to people," Croft said.
"It did hurt him, a lot."
Dungowan president, Rob Brady, confirmed in a statement that the club has formally reported the incident to Group 4, and will "be guided by Group 4 in terms of appropriate next steps".
"Dungowan Rugby League Football Club does not tolerate racism or abuse in any form from players, officials, or spectators, it is totally unacceptable.
"Our priority right now is to support our players and ensure their safety and wellbeing."
On Sunday afternoon, the Roosters released a statement regarding the game and a club official who it said "admitted to breaching the NSWRL Code of Conduct".
"The incident involved the use of abusive language directed by our official towards a Dungowan player," the club said.
"While deeply apologetic for his behaviour, the Kootingal Roosters have decided to stand the Team Manager down from his official duties for an initial period of four weeks. Further determinations regarding his position will be made following this period."
This incident comes just three weeks after a North Tamworth Bears junior was allegedly racially abused by a spectator in Kootingal during an under 18s game.
