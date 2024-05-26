The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Everyone heard it': Cowboys report incident of alleged racial abuse

By Zac Lowe
Updated May 26 2024 - 5:04pm, first published 5:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tevita Peceli, known as 'Tex' by his teammates, was distraught following the game. Picture by Zac Lowe.
Tevita Peceli, known as 'Tex' by his teammates, was distraught following the game. Picture by Zac Lowe.

The Dungowan Cowboys have called for an investigation into alleged racist comments during a game against the Kootingal-Moonbi Roosters on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.