80+ faces: all the colour from Tamworth Magpies' Ladies Day

There was beauty off the field, and a bloodbath on it.
On a sublime winter's afternoon at Tamworth Rugby Park, the winless Magpies marked Ladies Day as Robb College marked them psychologically after a 89-0 drubbing.
Robb captain Angus Archer gave his outfit nine out of 10 - "at least" - in recording their second win of the season in their fourth match.
"This is why we play it," he said of the game.
Archer said third-placed Robb were now buoyed by "a different energy", adding: "It's a very exciting time."
"There's always stuff to work on," he told the Leader. "But everyone came together [against Tamworth] and gave everything."
Robb No. 3 Samuel Martin opened the scoring with a second-minute try, and from there the tries flowed like the libations in the crowd. In all, the visitors ran in 14 five-pointers.
"We're quite a dynamic team, and we played it wide [against Tamworth]," Archer said. "Usually, a lot of these teams are a lot bigger than us.
"And having a smaller forward pack, today we were able to get it through the hands [and] get it wide - and it sort of opened up towards the end there."
Looking on were Brett and Helen Turner, the parents of Magpies No. 5 Norman Turner.
"It's a bit ironic, because we sponsor the Pirates," said Brett, the owner of Grassy's Glass, adding that it was "always" a great afternoon at Rugby Park.
"A bit of footy, a few beers, relax. Yeah, great spot," he added.
In the earlier woman's clash, the second-placed Magpies recorded their first ever home Ladies Day triumph after hammering third-placed Robb 50-12.
Magpies veteran Eliza Bennett has been involved in every Ladies Day clash.
"We just all got around each other today and really supported each other," she said.
