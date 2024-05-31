The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Letters

Saying 'No' to EnergyCo | Letters to the editor

By Letters
June 1 2024 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saying 'No' to EnergyCo | Letters to the editor
Saying 'No' to EnergyCo | Letters to the editor

Saying 'No' to EnergyCo

I wish to express my utmost anger and anguish over the ruthless decision made by EnergyCo to run dual 500KV transmission towers through our beautiful productive lands from Mulla Creek to Garoo.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.