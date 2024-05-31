Saying 'No' to EnergyCo | Letters to the editor

The second major issue is the very big and serious break in the food chain with the loss of insects that all birds feed or are fed on at some time of their life. The massive use of herbicides/insecticides and rodenticides have destroyed so much of this food chain. Over 2500 tawny frogmouths have died due to bait during the mouse plague and that was a conservative estimate....where are the insects that used to make keeping lights on at night almost impossible or the ones that plastered the windscreens of cars ?