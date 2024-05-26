What will our housing options of the future look like?

What sort of housing options would you like to see into the future for the Tamworth region?
That's the question being posed by the new Tamworth Regional Housing Strategy.
A report to go to councillors at Tuesday night's Ordinary Meeting says "The strategy sets a framework for housing to be delivered to meet the needs of the community now and in the future .. [and] is not just focused on increasing housing supply but also promoting diverse and creative housing solutions."
The strategy has its basis in Tamworth's Blueprint 100 document, which ultimately will see the region's population grow to 100,000 people, while also acknowledging it is not the immediate solution to the housing crisis.
"The difficulties faced by many people regarding housing and accommodation cannot be fixed simply, and the strategy in itself will not resolve the issues in short term."
But it is hoping to trigger "positive change".
Councillors are expected to approve the plan for public exhibition to give the local community the chance to have their say.
Mayor Russell Webb said the local region is not immune to the housing challenges being experienced throughout NSW and across Australia and the draft strategy includes measures designed to ease some of those pain points.
"Availability of a range of different housing types which is also affordable is essential," Cr Webb said.
"Council has been working hard for our community to develop a plan to try and meet the needs of our growing community and especially those crying out for help.
"Affordability pressure is being felt more in large metropolitan centres but residents of our region are also feeling it."
Council's Director Liveable Communities Gina Vereker said the strategy sets a framework for housing to be delivered to meet the needs of the community now and in the future.
"It is not only focused on increasing supply of the types of housing most suited to our community's needs but also supporting diverse and creative housing solutions," she said.
Provide for sustainable growth supported by infrastructure; which would include a focus on collaboration with government agencies at all levels on water security, investigate solutions to limitations on sewer servicing and identify surplus public land for potential housing.
Increase diversity and choice in housing; which might mean changes to planning provisions including lot size, permissible uses, floor space ratio and parking requirements to facilitate increased density in key areas.
Improve housing affordability and reduce housing costs; which could involve a complete a council review of contributions plans, Development Control Plan (DCP) standards and investigate opportunities to incentivise housing development and consider broadening housing development that can be fast-tracked under the DCP
Facilitate liveable communities; that might involve investigating provisions to contribute to public realm including cooling of streets, public art and place making incorporating active transport.
Promote rural communities; which could identify rural land that is well located for potential residential use and review and implement precinct plans for: Barraba, Kootingal, Manilla, Nemingha and Nundle.
The strategy was developed in conjunction with business groups, developers, councillors, the local real estate industry and community. An online community survey received 351 contributions.
If the plan is given the go ahead, the draft strategy will go on exhibition, and be open for community feedback from Monday, June 3 June to Monday, July 1.
A report will then be prepared for the council in early August when councillors will consider the formal adoption of the strategy.
