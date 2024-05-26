Tamworth Peel Evening VIEW Club calls on community to give generously

Tamworth Peel Evening VIEW Club is urging the local community to give generously to The Smith Family's Winter Appeal this year, to support thousands of children and young people with their education.
The education charity is aiming to raise $7.2 million nationally to help 17,000 additional students across Australia take part in its proven learning and mentoring programs.
It comes as a survey released by the charity found the majority of Australians have seen child poverty worsen in the last 12 months, with more than four out of five people agreeing that extra support for education is key to helping children and young people experiencing disadvantage.
CEO of The Smith Family, Doug Taylor, said while inflation is affecting all Australians, the most vulnerable members of our community are faring the worst.
"It's been a particularly challenging time for the students and families we support, with the cost-of-living crisis affecting the price of housing, food and power," he said.
"Families are having to make impossible decisions about where they spend their limited funds. This could mean paying for school essentials like digital devices or paying for a meal on the table.
"By donating to the Winter Appeal, Australians can help young people most in need by giving them access to extra learning tools, so they can get the most out of their education and create better futures for themselves."
VIEW (Voice, Interests and Education of Women) is a national women's organisation and support network, bringing together women to enjoy social activities, develop skills, and make connections - all while supporting Australian children experiencing disadvantage.
VIEW is also largest community sponsor of students on The Smith Family's Learning for Life program, with Tamworth Peel Evening VIEW club supporting eight students through its fundraising activities.
Members of the Tamworth Peel Evening VIEW club also help students with learning clubs.
For those who are interested to find out more about VIEW or who would like to join visit view.org.au or call TPEVC President Beryl 0422 204 075.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.