It's not just the business, but the people in it that count

There was plenty of chatter this week about troubled times for our local hospitality sector.
Tamworth's Hog's Breath Cafe announced it had closed down on May 19, and that got a lot of people talking.
I won't bother with some of the comments because they don't take into consideration that it's not just the business that has failed, it's the loss of jobs locally that will impact dozens of families and the local economy.
And this comment "This is very sad news my family dined there everytime (sic) we went to Tamworth" indicates it was not just about the locals, but about giving visitors to our region some options - a reason to visit if you prefer.
A couple of days later Jonathan Hawes had a pretty candid conversation with Central Hospitality (CH) Group chief executive and former Tamworth Business Chamber president Jye Segboer about some of the issues facing our local hospitality industry, including the pressures on us all with regard to the rising cost of living.
Another closure representing how stretched the Hospitality Industry is. Increased rents, wages, supply costs, utilities plus navigating the downturn in spending due to cost of living crisis. My heart goes out to those who have lost their jobs and the owners who no doubt have lost their initial investment.- Jye Segboer
He pointed out that 80 per cent of his chefs are visa holders, which is interesting in itself.
But he also told us that's a "scary" situation to be in because it looks like the federal government is thinking of moving chefs off the Skills Priority List.
I will be the first to admit, I don't have the answers.
I can only do what I can to support local business, when I can.
Think about it this way, even if they are a franchise, with businesses right across the state, they still employ local people, with local families.
And finally, on that same note, a bit of an update on the shop local promotion being run by the local business chamber.
Think Local Shop Local is at the halfway mark and is on track to surpass previous years' numbers, which is excellent news.
To date, there have been a total of 6,668 entries, generating an impressive $920,031.82 within the local community.
Enjoy the rest of your weekend, whatever that involves.
Fiona Ferguson, editor
