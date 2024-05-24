Death and dreams: Ella's contrasting emotions

It's Leader senior sports reporter Mark Bode here with this week's footy newsletter.
We have a host of compelling personality stories on the region's footballers, plus some NRL choice cuts, for your reading pleasure.
One of the local stories centres of Werris Creek teen Ella Saunders, who has endured the loss of loved ones in recent years, but is eyeing the future with optimism.
There is also a great piece on Boggabri second-rower Cameron Kerr, who is chasing his dreams after spending an invaluable two years on a massive cattle property in the Gulf region.
Meanwhile, Quirindi mother Erica Slater revealed that she became a nurse after being inspired by the care her late grandmother received.
In another gripping read, Magpies veteran Harlee Millgate talks about his decision to abandon labouring in favour of working with troubled youths.
On the national stage, ACM columnist Greg Prichard provides an illuminating preview of this year's State of Origin series, while it is revealed that Broncos prop Corey Jensen has emerged as a Maroons bolter.
