Ray Walsh House report to go to council

That report on Ray Walsh House will be put to councillors next week. If you haven't seen that story by Jonathan Hawes, here it is. Spoiler alert, the council has its sights set on a totally new building.
Rachel Clark caught up with some Farrer boys as they prepare to embark on a 24 hour run in support of women and children dealing with domestic violence. Money raised will go towards the Tamworth Women and Children's Refuge and Staying Home Leaving Violence (SHLV) program.
This week ACM launched its own campaign to shine a light on domestic violence. How Many More aims to expose and stop violence against women in the regions.
And finally, if you're looking for something to do this weekend, why not check out the Archibald Prize exhibition at Tamworth Regional Gallery. It's on until June 23 and promises to be a real treat for gallery visitors.
The gallery is closed on Mondays; but open 10am to 5pm Tuesday to Friday; and 10am till 4pm both Saturday and Sunday. You won't be disappointed.
Enjoy your weekend.
Fiona Ferguson, editor
