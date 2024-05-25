Landcare woman picked for national leadership program

AN INVERELL woman has been chosen from nearly 100 candidates to take part in an agricultural leadership program.
Angela Hammond, who works for Landcare in Sweaney Street, will embark on the mentoring program in Canberra in June.
"I feel really lucky I've been chosen," Ms Hammond said.
"Hopefully, the program will help me connect primary producers with sources of trusted information around emerging markets."
The National Farmers' Federation's Diversity in Agriculture Leadership Program is a mentoring and networking program to fix the under representation of women in agriculture's leadership ranks.
Just 12 women from across the country were selected from a field of 96 candidates.
Begun seven years ago, the program underpins the federation's goal to double the number of women in agriculture's leadership ranks and to make agriculture an inclusive industry for all by 2030.
Over the course of three days, Ms Hammond will be involved in mindfulness, group work and problem solving activities before being allocated a mentor.
Hailing from Hebel, a small town bordering Queensland and NSW, Ms Hammond grew up on her parents' grazing property, later studying rural science at The University of New England.
"Since graduating, I have worked around pest management in the cotton industry, based in Toowoomba and then based at Menindee to Bourke," Ms Hammond said.
She came to Inverell two years ago to manage Landcare's agriculture program
"It's a lovely rural community, a lot is happening and there is an interesting history here," Ms Hammond said.
She is currently working with producers around biodiversity and future markets, providing support and information about soils to increase production.
"I'm very passionate about the industry," Ms Hammond said.
Federation president David Jochinke congratulated this year's successful participants, noting the high level of interest and exceptional applications made the selection process particularly difficult this year.
"The overwhelming interest in this program each year highlights the growing recognition of the importance of diversity and inclusion within agriculture. It's inspiring to see so many talented women eager to step into leadership roles and contribute to the future of agriculture," Mr Jochinke said.
The 2024 cohort join the program's growing alumni network, bringing the total to 65 participants. The program has helped change the industry, with many graduates stepping into executive level roles, accepting board positions, and being changemakers within their communities.
The group will come together in Canberra for an introductory retreat during June and then embark on a four-month mentoring program, before graduating in October.
