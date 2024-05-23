Report expected on Ray Walsh House

Happy Friday (which henceforth will be known as Fri-yay)!
The big story coming up today will be about Ray Walsh House.
The only thing is, I can't bring you any details yet because the council is holding a press conference ahead of a report to be delivered to next Tuesday's Tamworth Regional Council meeting.
So that's one to keep an eye on and Jonathan Hawes will have those details as we get them later today. Here's a bit of background.
As to what else is making news this Friday ...
A man has been sentenced to 15 months behind bars after taking a photo up a girl's skirt in Tamworth. Court reporter Tess Kelly has those details.
Rachel Clark has been looking into plans for an affordable housing development targeting critical workers in Carthage Street. Find out more about what's happening in your neighbourhood.
and National Motoring Heritage Day saw more than 80 classic and vintage cars head up to the lookout on Sunday. Jonathan Hawes said it was a great display of motoring history, and well worth the look.
Enjoy your Fri-yay.
Fiona Ferguson, editor
