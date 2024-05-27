A diamond in the making: Silisia ready to stand tall under pressure

With great success in life comes great pressure.
Those who can't handle it will often fail in their endeavours. Those who succeed stand tall, and thrive under it.
Lemuel Silisia believes he is the latter.
Thus far, there has been no reason to doubt the Tamworth-based Solomon Islander. He has won all three of his professional bouts by knockout, including a terrifying performance against Bima Prakosa in April.
So as the biggest challenge of his career to date looms, as well as his first title opportunity, he thrives.
"I'm looking forward to it," Silisia said.
"This camp has been a hard camp for me. I've pushed myself, and it really wakes something different inside me now.
"The hardness of this camp, and because it's a title fight, it's putting more pressure on me to bring something special. I can't wait."
On the Clash of the Titans fight night set for July 6 in Tamworth, Silisia will fight Toowoomba's Adam Flood for the WBF Australasian Super Lightweight title.
Over the last 12 months, Silisia has proven correct every prediction his coach, Jamie Carroll, made about his power and patience making him better suited to professional boxing.
But in Flood, Carroll said, they have a truly dangerous test.
"This will be an all-out war," he said.
"I don't see it lasting eight rounds, and I think the crowd's in for a treat ... he's a huge threat, he's a good boxer and he likes to bring the pressure."
To this point in his career, Silisia has been able to use his enormous power to force his opponents onto the back foot. From there, he has walked each of them down and found the finishing blow.
Flood, Carroll said, will be different. He expects Silisia to be forced to move differently in this fight, and box in a different way.
The 27-year-old is, however, a man of faith. And along with his belief in God, he is starting to develop a belief in himself, and the danger he poses every moment in the ring.
"When I first came through the amateurs, coach always told me to trust in myself," Silisia said.
"I can put people to sleep ... back in the islands, where I'm from, I was brought up to be humble. But here, I've learned that there are points where you have to trust in yourself and show something."
At TRECC on July 6, he intends to show the best version of himself yet.
And, Carroll believes, he will be vocally supported by throngs of local fans, to whom Silisia has endeared himself since his arrival in 2021.
"I wanted Lems to step up in front of his home fans," he said.
"He has big support here in Tamworth, everyone who knows or has had anything to do with Lems can't help but love him and want to support him. And he thrives off that, he loves having the people of Tamworth support him, and come fight night he's not going to let them down."
