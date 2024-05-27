The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

A diamond in the making: Silisia ready to stand tall under pressure

By Zac Lowe
Updated May 27 2024 - 4:23pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lemuel Silisia is beloved by the Tamworth community. And he wants to repay their support with another emphatic victory in July. Picture by Zac Lowe.
Lemuel Silisia is beloved by the Tamworth community. And he wants to repay their support with another emphatic victory in July. Picture by Zac Lowe.

With great success in life comes great pressure.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.