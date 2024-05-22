Pressure on hospitality industry is taking a toll

It seems all roads lead to Tamworth's CBD this week.
Today you can join in the fun of Australia's Biggest Morning Tea.
The event in Fitzroy Plaza is being hosted by 88.9fm/96.3fm in conjunction with Tamworth Regional Council and Cancer Council NSW.
Enjoy a cuppa and some sweet treats. There will be live entertainment by 'The Rusty Ringers', and silent auctions to support the cause. Be there, or be square, from 9am until 12pm.
On another note, if you see a bunch of strange looking cars around Tamworth on Thursday night, it's the 2024 Variety Bash stopping over.
They'll be at Duri Public School on Friday morning to hand over $5,000 for educational resources and sporting equipment including projectors, workbooks, pedal desks and high jump mats.
To what's making news today ...
In the wake of news Hog's Breath Cafe in Tamworth has shut its doors, Jonathan Hawes did some digging, to find out more about some of the challenges facing hospitality outlets.
Tributes for Tamworth photographer 'Shot By Jake' who passed away on Saturday, May 18. Roderick 'Jake' Lindsay was a country lad through and through and a well-known face behind the lens. Tess Kelly has more of Jake's story.
And check out these pictures from Tamworth Public School. Rachel Clark caught up with some future Olympians (maybe) who are counting down to the Paris Olympics and held their own mini Olympic event on Wednesday.
Have a great day.
Fiona Ferguson, editor
