EnergyCo performance at meeting leaves a lot to be desired

As farmers we get pigeon-holed into being "simple souls". EnergyCo, we are educated! Our skills and qualifications range from trade, university and generational learnings.
At the meeting in Woolomin, people came to listen and learn. Instead, I feel like they were treated like uneducated country hicks!
EnergyCo, people have a right to information, to have their questions answered, and why are you using public funds to buy private land, when the alternatives are already owned by the public?
EnergyCo wouldn't let the media in to this public meeting! What are you hiding and afraid of saying in front of a camera that the public shouldn't hear?
Farmers are in the highest risk group for mental health and suicide. The public should know EnergyCo didn't provide landholders or communities any mental health support. These are out families and friends who are at high risk of death because of your project and lack of care. Valley Alliance organised mental health support for our friends and families. It's disgraceful and unforgivable that you didn't provide such care and that the NEREZ is causing such distress.
The communities of Chaffey Dam, Dungowan, Duncans Creek, Echo Hills, Garoo, Loomberah, Mulla Creek and Woolomin are not opposed to well thought out, use of public land for renewables but we are opposed to you taking away our homes, land, and livelihoods with ill-considered, and intimidating tactics when there are alternatives that won't impact people's lives.
Do the right thing EnergyCo, use known public land for public infrastructure.
Jenny Wright, Woolomin
Our alnd most certainly does abounds in natures gifts of beauty rich and rare, one obvious example is our bird life, here at Moore Creek we were most fortunate to have had a wide and varied selection of birds.
I list some types of birds that used I see on a regular basis around our House. Magpies, Mud Larks, Willie Wagtails, Fairy Wrens, Chuffs, Rosellas, Ground Parrots, King Parrots, Cockatoos Corellas, Wood Ducks, Butcher Birds Black and Brown, Black Birds, Starlings, Sparrows, Eagles, Hawks, Crested Pigeons top notch and Bronze Wing Noisy Friar Birds. I probably have missed some, However lately there appears to be a marked reduction in the number of birds.
We used to have a family of Kookaburras in our neighbourhood and if there is anything that lets you know where you are it is the laugh of a kookaburra, but they appear to have disappeared we seldom see any Magpies, there has been a marked reduction in their numbers. We are now not awakened to the early morning by the warble of magpies.
We on a daily basis used to have flocks of Cockatoos, Corellas hundreds of them make their normal excursion each morning from the hills to the river flats and back of an evening this has appeared to have ceased.
We have a large bird bath visible from our kitchen window and each and every morning a large collection of different types of birds would gather, to drink bathe or just frolic in the water appearing to thoroughly enjoying themselves, however their numbers have recently almost disappeared.
All of which prompt the question why is there a marked reduction in our bird life at our area in Moore Creek has anyone else in any other areas experiencing the same situation?
John Wakefield, Moore Creek
The Executive members of Tamworth RSL Sub-Branch would like to thank the Tamworth community for the fantastic turn out for our Anzac Day 2024 Commemorative events. The RAAF Flyover of the C130J Hercules was well received by the community. It was flying over under 300 feet.
Thanks to all school students and teachers who marched even though it was school holidays.
Over the three commemorative service there were 24500 people that attended.
Also a thank you for the support of the Tamworth Regional Council, Oxley Area Command of the NSW Police, 12/16 Hunter River Lancers, Tamworth SES, the community groups and all the descendants of Veterans' who made the day all that better.
Thank you also to St. John's Ambulance for their contribution.
Thank you Tamworth and District.
David Howells, Tamworth
Developments and achievements throughout the past 250 years, have come from Capitalism.
Activists, socialists and minority groups, want to dismantle ordered structure in the Western world. They should realise capitalism has provided everything they have.
None are prepared personally to forgo any form of technology, communication, or transport, but, want to abolish everything they think causes environmental damage.
If their goal is achieved, I see only two alternatives, Communism or Islam, both of which will remove; women's rights, the right to protest, government pensions, free medical, and all services provided by the current system.
Wokeism demands diversity and acceptance for all, and one cannot be offended by others thoughts, ideas, opinions. I find it 'offensive' that as a 75 year old, Christian, heterosexual, white male, husband, father and grandfather, I am responsible for all that is wrong in the world. I have lived displaying tolerance and acceptance of all, even though I may disagree with beliefs, actions and lifestyles of some. Where is the acceptance and tolerance of people like me?
In George Orwell's Animal Farm, about Communism, the pigs convince the other animals to remove the farmer and install the pigs to run the farm, for a better life. After installing the pigs, the animals soon realise, too late, life was much better under the farmer.
Wake up Australia before the same fate befalls our society.
Grahame Tighe, Hillvue
With The Salvation Army's Red Shield Appeal around the corner, I wanted to share a bit about why I'm so passionate in my work for the Salvos, and why I also put my money where my mouth is as a regular donor.
I see first-hand the people whose lives are transformed by the work of the Salvos - these people are given a new beginning in life.
I know a man who sleeps rough with his cat. He's kind and stoic, and only asks for help when he's "in a bind." He was thrilled when we sourced a swag for him.
In my work I've come to know multiple women who have been subject to horrific physical, verbal, and emotional abuse. Women who have felt trapped by their partner, with absolutely no control over any aspect of their lives. These women I know have survived, and are now on the road to thriving.
I know a single mum who works very hard to provide for her kids. She earns just too much that she doesn't qualify for public housing, yet she is priced out of the private rental market. Her tenacity and ability to pick herself up from setback after setback continuously inspires me.
I know a teen who lived in the disabled toilet of a train station when he was kicked out of home. He tried for as long as he could to keep going to school, but without any money, food, or amenities, he found himself at one of our crisis accommodation services. He's now in his 30s, and passionate about using music to help other teens who are at risk or are experiencing homelessness.
There's a beautiful woman who often catches up on sleep at our centre. We love to have a chat and share a meal together. The Salvos are her safe space.
These are just some of the people I know. And just some of the reasons that I give to our Salvation Army Red Shield Appeal every year. The money raised allows us to support people to make safe, healthy, new beginnings in life. New beginnings that not only change the course of their lives, but positively change the lives of their children, and their children's children. How do I know? Because I've seen it.
To donate to this year's Red Shield Appeal, or if you need support from the Salvos, visit salvationarmy.org.au or call 13 SALVOS. You can also donate at any Salvos Store.
Lauren Martin, Salvation Army Community Worker in Southern Sydney
The recent announcement by the Federal Labor Government in relation to the future of Australia's gas industry is, in my opinion, totally Impossible to accept. The announcement virtually ensures that gases burned by the gas industry to create energy will continue to release massive amounts of greenhouse gases, a major cause of human induced climate change, into the atmosphere of the Earth for decades to come.
Have the Labor party given up attempting to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050? Are they completely ignoring that global heat records are being smashed around the World year after year? What about the other wide range of climate related promises made in the lead up to the last Federal election, how many of these have also been pushed to one side?
I fear for the future of the human race.
Brian Measday, Kingswood, SA
