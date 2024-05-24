Join in to find out how to love your later life Advertising Feature

Fitness and wellness guru Steve 'Commando' Willis. Picture Supplied

In response to the overwhelming success in 2023, McLean Care are once again hosting their annual 'Loving Your Later Life' Lifestyle Expo'. Having received amazing support and feedback, the 2024 event is promising to be just as popular.



Director of Home and Community Services Ricki Bradbery said they were thrilled to be hosting the event once again. "McLean Care is proud to facilitate an event that caters specifically to spirited retirees," he said. "We understand the importance of supporting older Australians and believe this lifestyle expo offers a unique opportunity for them to explore and engage with a variety of lifestyle options."



Australia's original MasterChef, Julie Goodwin. Picture Supplied

McLean Care, a leading not-for-profit aged care provider in regional NSW and Queensland, has designed the vibrant event for individuals over 60, along with their families, carers, and support people, and aims to inspire with a wealth of information sessions, exhibitions, and entertainment tailored to their lifestyle needs.

The Expo will be held at the Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre on Friday, May 31 and Saturday, June 1, and feature some special guest appearances. On Friday, Australia's original MasterChef, Julie Goodwin, will host a live cooking demonstration followed by a book signing, and on Saturday visitors will meet fitness and wellness guru Steve "Commando" Willis who will engage audiences on resilience and wellness, and have a book signing.

Other event highlights include Health and Wellness, exploring new ways to stay healthy and access essential services, Financial and Estate Planning with essential tips on managing your financial future, and Diverse Exhibitions from healthcare and fashion, to real estate and community groups, visitors can discover something that resonates with their lifestyle.