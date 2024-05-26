Beware the zombies! It is Monday after all

Happy Monday! We are looking forward to another big week this week, so don't let the zombies bite.
Did you know that May is Zombie Awareness Month in the United States? It's a tongue-in-cheek campaign that aims to highlight the importance of being prepared for any disaster, including pandemics, and natural disasters. Think they're a bit late on that one!
A little closer to home (and hopefully with fewer zombies on the prowl) this week is going to be busy.
To what's making news ...
Of course, there's the council meeting on Tuesday night which will consider the future of Ray Walsh House. So that's one to keep an eye on. Jonathan Hawes will keep us up to date.
Also in council, the regional housing strategy, which seeks to shine a light on our options for future development.
And here's something a bit different. Did you happen to catch Tess Kelly's story about the retired electrician turned camel trainer at Loomberah.
But on another note, at the Northern Daily Leader we're getting behind a push for a purpose-built drug and alcohol rehab facility in Tamworth.
Tess Kelly introduces the campaign this morning in league with Fair Treatment Tamworth. We'd love to know what you think about the need in our region, or if you have a personal story.
Fiona Ferguson, editor
