Will you wear orange to thank our SES?

Welcome to Wednesday morning.
Another chilly one it was too. That early morning walk is getting harder to get out of bed for by the day.
If you are out and about today you might want to pop into Fitzroy Plaza in Tamworth to celebrate NSW SES Wear Orange Wednesday (WOW Day). It's a chance to say thanks to our emergency services volunteers by signing the SES heavy rescue vehicle. They will be there from about midday.
Also in the news this fine morning ...
Do you want to see more public art installed across our region? Jonathan Hawes has all you need to know about the Tamworth Region Public Art Strategy and what it will mean for our community.
In sport, Ellen Dungar caught up with Charlotte Raleigh, who for the fourth year in-a-row will line up for the NSW Swifts Academy. See what drives the 21-year-old to succeed.
Don't forget to check out these cute pics of Sunday's Teddy Bear picnic in Anzac Park. They are an absolute delight!
And finally, do you know the story of the New England doctor behind the development of hyperbaric medicine? It makes for pretty interesting reading.
Fiona Ferguson, editor
