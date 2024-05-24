Classic Californian bungalow architecture meets modern and seamless living

31 Phillip Street, West Tamworth
3 beds | 2 bath | 2 car
Step into the timeless elegance of this beautifully maintained Californian Bungalow, where classic architecture meets modern comforts.
Located at 31 Phillip Street, this home captures the essence of refined living, seamlessly combining historical elements with today's conveniences.
Enjoy a serene lifestyle with spacious interiors, high ceilings, and lush gardens that create a perfect backdrop for both relaxation and entertaining.
The features of this property are numerous and include polished timber floorboards throughout, high ceiling and stained glass windows that enhance the home's character.
The spacious verandah offers a tranquil spot to unwind and appreciate the picturesque views of the neighbourhood.
As you approach, the allure of this home is immediate.
The facade, accentuated by beautiful stained-glass windows, invites curiosity and warmth, promising a serene living experience.
The expansive entryway leads to a series of beautifully appointed spaces.
At the core, the spacious lounge room, anchored by a cozy wood fireplace, offers a comforting retreat for cold evenings, adorned with an eye-catching chandelier that exudes opulence.
Adjacent to the lounge is the exquisitely renovated kitchen, updated for the modern chef.
Retaining its vintage charm, the kitchen provides all the necessary amenities for today's culinary needs with stone benchtops, gas cooktop, electric oven, and dishwasher
The rear dining and sunroom feature large glass windows that overlook the beautiful backyard and Mabu timber deck, providing the perfect spot for entertaining and a seamless transition to the rear yard.
The backyard is a private oasis with a rear shed adaptable for various uses, such as a hobby room, games room, or additional storage, and a flourishing garden with leafy greens, fragrant roses, and fruit trees
Situated in central West Tamworth, this home is in a sought-after, family-friendly suburb.
The location offers easy access to local schools, parks, and shops, all within walking distance.
The tranquil neighbourhood strikes a perfect balance between suburban serenity and the convenience of urban amenities.
This property stands out for its historical features and offers a rare opportunity to secure a home of distinct style and renovation.
"Opportunities like this are rare, and this residence is turn-key ready for those seeking quality and distinction," listing agent Tania Claire from Partner Now Property said.
