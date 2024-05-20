Captain calls for Bears to 'keep turning up' after error-laden victory

One look at the 56-4 scorecard from Sunday's meeting between the North Tamworth Bears and Narrabri Blues tells the story of a one-sided game from pillar to post.
In truth, however, though the visitors at Jack Woolaston Oval did struggle to keep up with the hosts, they tackled just as hard in the first minute as they did in the eightieth and impressed Bears captain Josh Schmiedel.
"Gone are the days that it used to be a two or three team race," Schmiedel said.
"There's no game you can go into and think 'Aw, we've got this game won'.
"We've proved that a few times in the last couple of years, we've got to keep turning up ... and [Narrabri] have still got good players. Josh Trindall, Chris Hunt, Sam Sadler had a huge game for them today, and Jeff Harvey.
"They've still got good footy in them."
While Narrabri's tenacity was impressive, they were aided in their efforts to remain in the game by some sloppiness from Norths.
The reigning premiers have begun the season well, with five wins and a solitary loss, but are yet to find their best football. That was clear in Sunday's second half when, after leading 30-0 at the break, the Bears came back out and struggled to complete a set.
Their frequent turnovers brought back memories of round five for Schmiedel, when they came up against a determined Gunnedah Bulldogs outfit and just barely escaped with a win.
"We start playing a bit of touch footy when it starts to open up, and we thought the same thing last week going into the Gunnedah game," he said.
"They pulled our pants down early with two tries ten minutes in, and we only won by two points. We knew that we were dealing with the same things today."
The Players' Player and star of the game for the Bears was number three, Senirusi Raque - otherwise known as 'Bruce'.
The newly-signed centre made a number of thunderous tackles and several blistering line breaks, and was rewarded with four tries.
"There's little things we've got to work on with him, but his attacking skills are huge. He's fast and he's strong," Schmiedel said.
The Bears now sit at third on the ladder behind the still-undefeated Moree Boars in first and the Werris Creek Magpies in second, who are equal with Norths on 10 points but lead in for-and-against.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.