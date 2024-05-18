When you walk a mile in her shoes, you understand why this important

If you were in Tamworth's CBD on Friday at around lunchtime, you would have seen a rather large group of people converge on Fitzroy Plaza.
Walk a Mile in Her Shoes saw dozens of people marching along Peel Street to end sexual and domestic violence.
Those blokes in high heels were sending a message that violence against women is not acceptable. Not now, not ever!
In NSW there are approximately 2,500 reports of domestic violence to the police every month, according to the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research.
And it's estimated that 1 in 4 women (27%), and 1 in 8 men (12%) in Australia experienced violence by an intimate partner or family member since the age of 15 years. (ABS Personal Safety Survey 2021-22).
Locally, a new refuge is being constructed for women and children in our region who are impacted by domestic violence. It's anticipated that will be ready to open later this year.
Launching on Monday, How Many More is an ACM campaign aimed at exposing and stopping violence against women in the regions, where the problem is highest but the support is lowest.
We're pushing for more funding for preventative and protective programs, now.
As Zali Steggall said in Parliament last week, when two men died from king hits, NSW introduced mandatory sentences. For men killing women, the plan is to take 10 years.
We can do better, much better!
A reminder too that support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; Men's Referral Service 1300 776 491; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636; 1800-RESPECT 1800 737 732; National Elder Abuse 1800 ELDERHelp (1800 353 374)
On that note, take care.
Fiona Ferguson, editor
