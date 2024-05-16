Early morning crash leaves two cars in middle of Tamworth's main street

Traffic is being diverted around Tamworth's main street after an early morning car crash.
Emergency services were called to the intersection of Peel and Macquarie Streets at about 10am on Thursday May 16, 2024 following reports of a two vehicle collision.
When first responders arrived at the scene they found a blue Mazda and white ute had collided in the middle of the main street.
A spokesperson for Fire and Rescue NSW told the Leader no one was injured or trapped as a result of the crash.
The spokesperson said fire crews had been called to the scene to mop up fluid which had been left on the road.
Early morning traffic has been obstructed as a result of the crash with the two cars involved in the collision yet to be removed from the middle of the road.
Traffic heading towards the CBD is being diverted up Macquarie Street to avoid the scene.
Drivers heading towards Manilla are able to continue straight on Peel Street.
