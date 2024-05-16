'Back to the drawing board': What's next for the NRL at Scully Park?

Prior to last weekend's NRL clash at Scully Park, Wests Tigers coach Benji Marshall dropped some unfortunate tidings on local fans.
The Tigers legend and first-year coach confirmed to media on Friday that the news which had broken the day prior was true - the Tigers would not return to Tamworth in the near future due to their new three-year stadium plan.
Wests Entertainment Group deputy CEO, James Cooper, said their business relationship with the NRL club ended on good terms.
"We've had a great relationship with Wests Tigers for a number of years," Cooper said.
"Both organisations have benefited from that relationship, and it means now we go back to the drawing board and try to find the next opportunity in the NRL space."
Through their annual fixtures at Scully Park in recent years, WEG has developed relationships with a number of visiting clubs.
The South Sydney Rabbitohs, Newcastle Knights, Gold Coast Titans, Cronulla Sharks, and New Zealand Warriors have all made the trip to Tamworth, and Cooper said they have built "contacts at or relationships with all of those clubs".
Their first port of call, however, will be to go through the NRL - which is how the deal with the Tigers was made.
"We'll lean on them for support to put the feelers out to some clubs, and we'll do the same and lean on some contacts and maybe even some industry partners to see if we can strike a deal," Cooper said.
The reality of the situation, however, is that there is "definitely a possibility that there could be no NRL fixture in Tamworth in 2025", Cooper said.
The NRL will aim to finalise next season's draw towards the end of 2024. WEG will have to work "pretty quickly" to secure a new deal by then, and it's "not a guarantee that it'll happen".
"It's a competitive space," Cooper said.
"Games go to Mudgee, Bathurst, Wagga Wagga, and Dubbo, and that's only across NSW. These games go to regional locations across the country. So for us, it's about finding the club or clubs that are willing to come to Tamworth."
But, he added, "we're going to throw everything we've got at it", and they will have the backing of most of the local community to do so.
In the last few years, matches have seen sellout crowds of over 10,000 packed into Scully Park, while the local economy has likewise benefited from attendees who have travelled from up and down the eastern seaboard to be at the game.
"It's been really pleasing and it's a real economic boost to the region," Cooper said.
"The feedback we've had from key stakeholders in the Tamworth community is that it's important that events like this continue to come to Tamworth, because it's an essential injection into the local economy."
