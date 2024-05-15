The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'I'm ecstatic': Taylor secures her long-term NRLW future

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated May 15 2024 - 11:55am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jada Taylor's star has continued to rise. File picture by Mark Bode
Jada Taylor's star has continued to rise. File picture by Mark Bode

She burst on to the nation's consciousness with a viral solo try that showcased breathtaking elusiveness and speed.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.