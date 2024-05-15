'I'm ecstatic': Taylor secures her long-term NRLW future

She burst on to the nation's consciousness with a viral solo try that showcased breathtaking elusiveness and speed.
And now, after an eye-catching first full NRLW season, Jada Taylor's standing as one of the game's most exciting talents has been further recognised after Cronulla extended her contract.
Already signed to the club for 2024, the 20-year-old No. 1 will now be a Shark until at least 2026.
"I love the Sharks and I'm ecstatic to have my long-term future sorted," the Tamworth product said in an article posted on the club's website.
Taylor - whose aforementioned dazzling try was scored playing for NSW against Queensland in a 2022 under-19 State of Origin clash - recorded two tries, five try assists and six linebreaks in six games during Cronulla's inaugural season last year.
"I took a lot away from last season under Tony's [Herman] coaching, and I'm so excited to keep developing personally and as a team in 2024 and beyond," the ex-Dungowan Cowgirl said.
"The Sharks have given me the opportunity to be an important member of the team, club and community, and I really want to repay that by being at my best both on and field."
Cronulla said Taylor showcased "rare pace and attacking flair" in 2023.
The Indigenous All Star also showed she "is as tough as she is skilful, having played through a shoulder injury in the final few games of the 2023 campaign before undergoing surgery", the Sharks said.
Taylor "has long been earmarked as a star, and is set to become a cornerstone of the Sharks spine", the club also said, adding that the speedster's new deal included an option for 2027.
"It was clear in Jada's first full season that she is going to be an outstanding player for a long time," Herman said.
"She is an integral part of our squad, and we look forward to seeing her continue to progress and fulfil her potential in the seasons ahead."
Off the field, Taylor works as Cronulla's Indigenous programs coordinator - "passionately delivering presentations promoting health, education and equality", the club said.
In March, Taylor told the Leader that her first full NRLW season had been "a bit rough" due to injuries.
