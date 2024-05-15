Father, Boar, and mentor: Brenton Cochrane's 'pretty special' day

When Brenton Cochrane strode into Scully Park on Sunday morning, ready to pull on the Group 4 uniform for the first time in five years, his thoughts were elsewhere.
The Moree Boars veteran said it was "a bit of a surprise" to represent his region once again, but this time the experience was particularly novel.
Not just because he and the rest of the Group 4 players had waited so long to take part in another Tri Series. And not just because it was the first representative outing of his 40s.
No, Sunday will stick in Cochrane's memory because he was able to share the moment with his son, Isaiah, and stepson, Declan Rooney, who had both been selected in the Group 4 under 18s side.
"It was pretty special, because not many people can do that," Cochrane said.
"Some people get the chance to play senior footy [with their sons], but to be a part of a rep side is a bit more special, it's the next level."
Although both of the youngsters are fortunate enough to live with one of the North West's best players, Cochrane said he does not give them too much advice.
Instead, he prefers to sit back and let them make their own way in the game.
"I tend to let them find their way, because I don't want to be overbearing," Cochrane said.
"I let them find their way first, and find out what they can and can't do ... I let them find experience on their own, and if I can help on the side in terms of mentoring, I do."
After returning to play for Moree again last year following a short-lived retirement, nobody was particularly surprised to see Cochrane continue into the 2024 season.
This, the 40-year-old said, was because his first attempt at stepping away from the game made him realise how much he loved it, and that he should make the most of a body that has yet to fail him.
"I still just love playing footy," Cochrane said.
"So while I'm still fit enough, I'll still give a hundred per cent. Because you are a long time retired when you retire, so I thought if I'm still fit and healthy enough to compete, why not?"
And though he is at an age where most players would be happy to put their feet up, Cochrane continues not to just make up the numbers, but excel for the Boars.
He has played a crucial role in their unbeaten start to the 2024 season, and smart money says he will do so again this weekend against when they take on the Kootingal-Moonbi Roosters in Kootingal.
"He's a competitor, and he's been like that for as long as I've known him," Moree captain-coach, Mick Watton, said of Cochrane after their first-round win over Dungowan.
"He's a great asset to have on our team, for sure."
