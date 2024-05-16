PLC Livestock Team celebrates decades of achievement

Reserve champion school steer Brisbane Ekka 2015.

Best maintained team at the 2022 Sydney Royal show Simmental breed feature show.

Best maintained Red Poll team at the 2024 Sydney Royal Show.

Various champions and ribbon winners across the years at shows and events all over the country.

Being selected to prepare and show the Schute Bell Charity steer at the Sydney Royal Show for the last three years and auction prices achieved.

Led steer ribbons on both hook and hoof competitions.

Older PLC Armidale Cattle Team members selected to compete in state finals Young Judges across Merino Sheep, Stud Beef cattle, Fruit and Vegetables, Grain and Paraders.

PLC Armidale achieved 7th place in the heavyweight hoof class of lambs at the Northern Schools Prime Lamb 2024 competition and then brought home the Reserve Champion Heavyweight pen of lambs on the hook.