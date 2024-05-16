PLC Livestock Team celebrates decades of achievement

Friends, family and industry folk gathered at PLC Armidale recently for the inaugural celebration of the all-girl college's Livestock Team.
While the PLC Armidale Cattle Team has been around for nearly 25 years it has boomed in the last decade under the leadership of manager Tim Light and Briony Looker.
The girls have prepared and shown close to 120 led steers and approximately 350 head of stud cattle during that time and now include sheep in the rebranded PLC Armidale Livestock Team.
"PLC Armidale cattle are renowned and that goes back to our team and how they handle these animals, a little bit of breeding and genetics and a lot of love and scratches from the girls," Mr Light said.
On Saturday, May 4, after a livestock parade demonstration in the yards, guests headed inside for dinner and a presentation of highlights from the last ten years.
PLC Armidale Livestock Team highlights from the last 10 years;
