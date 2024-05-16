The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia

PLC Livestock Team celebrates decades of achievement

May 16 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Friends, family and industry folk gathered at PLC Armidale recently for the inaugural celebration of the all-girl college's Livestock Team.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Multimedia

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.