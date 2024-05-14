'They did a fantastic job': Frogs 14s boys continue brilliant run of success

Since their earliest days together the now-Tamworth under 14s boys have shown they are a very special group.
Arguably the best to come through the local representative system for a number of years, at Taree on the weekend they made it back-to-back state titles and three major tournament triumphs in as many years when crowned joint under 14s state champions with Goulburn & District.
"It's really good to see what they've achieved the last few years," coach Craig Mackay said.
Their list of achievements includes winning York Cup A Division A title in 2022, and, in their first year back in the top division, the 2023 State Under 13s Championships Division 1 silverware.
Now they've added the under 14s trophy to the cabinet.
It hasn't been the exact same group all the way through, but very similar.
"They've played amazing hockey," Mackay said.
"The amount that they've developed over the last couple of years is quite extreme."
He pointed out that in both the 2023 and 2024 championships they were undefeated. In fact they've only lost one game in three years, that being the 2022 Division 2 under 13s final when they went down to Hockey New England.
Without doubt a supremely talented group - four of the 2023 side went on to represent NSW at the nationals - the biggest ingredient in their success has been good old fashioned team-work.
It was something Mackay remarked after they won the York Cup and was again espousing following the weekend.
It was a tough few days of hockey, and only made tougher by the weather.
"They played in everything seriously," Mackay said.
"The first day it was pretty warm."
"But the second day it had rained all the first night and then rained all day. The field was just water-logged."
There were "puddles of water everywhere" and the ball "couldn't travel much more than five metres".
"It was really all man-to-man stuff because it was so wet and you couldn't do anything," he said.
"Then come Sunday it was really hot again."
"[But] The boys were just really strong all weekend, they kept competing the whole time even when their bodies were getting sore."
Qualifying through from what Mackay termed "a really really strong pool" in second, the Frogs prevailed 1-nil over Canberra in their semi-final.
The final was then a tight tussle and finished a 0-all draw (they don't play extra-time at the under 14s age group).
Mackay admits there were some tense moments on the sidelines as both sides had their chances to break the deadlock.
"Hugh Ward in goals, he pulled off a couple of brilliant saves in that second half to keep us in the game," he noted.
Their defence generally was great over the tournament, only conceding two goals, and Mackay highlighted the efforts of Noah Evans and Elliot Rodda, particularly, at the back.
Rhys and Chase Mackay, and Blake Judd were also really good.
"And then we had young Campbell Judd, who was the baby of the team," he said.
"He slotted, I think it was five goals for the weekend."
Again illustrating the strength of the region, New England also made it through to the semi-finals, going down to Goulburn.
