Property designed for easy living blending lifestyle with practicality

3 beds | 1 bath | 2 car
Located in one of East Tamworth's sought after streets with native bushland as the backdrop, this property offers a comfortable and convenient lifestyle in an established family friendly neighbourhood.
Designed with easy living in mind, 5 Prentice Avenue is an elevated brick and tile home surrounded by low maintenance lawns and gardens.
This delightful home boasts three generously proportioned bedrooms, all with built-in robes offering practical storage for your family.
The three bedrooms are set at the rear of the home - away from family living areas giving each and every member of the household privacy.
A functional three-way bathroom with stand alone shower, bath and separate toilet is perfectly positioned near the bedrooms, with access from the master.
The centrally appointed kitchen is designed for today's needs by delivering an abundance of storage, breakfast bar, standalone oven and Bosch dishwasher.
The kitchen is open to the meals area which seamlessly leads into the spacious sunlit living area.
The two spacious living areas are welcoming and create a cozy ambience perfect for relaxation or entertaining.
All year comfort is provided for you with ducted evaporative cooling throughout, and a gas point in the dining area.
Stepping outside you are surrounded by East Tamworth bushland.
There is plenty of space for the cars and boat with the double garage positioned under the home. There is also a single carport.
This delightful home offers convenient and comfortable live-in or rent out options.
The property is currently leased until January 2025 at $510 per week.
5 Prentice Ave, Tamworth is situated on a fully fenced 633sqm parcel of land.
"Thie home is a rare find presenting an exceptional opportunity for those seeking a blend of lifestyle and practicality, in one of Tamworth's most sought after areas," listing agent Sally Purtle from Purtle Plevey Agencies said.
"Purtle Plevey Agencies invite you to join them at the first open house of 5 Prentice Ave, East Tamworth today at 1pm-1.30pm.
"If you cannot make the open house inspections by appointment are always welcome."
